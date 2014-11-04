FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Property firm Alam Sutera targets marketing sales of 5.8 trln rph in 2015
November 4, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Property firm Alam Sutera targets marketing sales of 5.8 trln rph in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty is targeting marketing sales of 5.8 trillion rupiah ($479 million) next year, a 16 percent growth over this year.

The company expects improvement in demand and project launches to help grow its marketing sales in 2015, Tony Rudiyanto, general manager of corporate finance and investor relations, told reporters on Tuesday.

Indonesia’s property sector has seen slowing demand this year due to higher borrowing costs and the central bank’s mortgage loan restrictions. (1 US dollar = 12,105 rupiah) (Reporting By Eveline Danubrata, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

