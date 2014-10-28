FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alandsbanken Q3 net interest income up to EUR 12.7 mln
October 28, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Alandsbanken Q3 net interest income up to EUR 12.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Alandsbanken Abp :

* Says Q3 loan losses 0.3 million euros versus 1.6 million euros

* Says Q3 net interest income 12.7 million euros versus 11.2 million euros

* Says Q3 net income 5.4 million euros versus 0.8 million euros

* Says income is expected to be higher in 2014 than in 2013 as a consequence of both increased volume and margins

* Says total expenses and impairment losses on loans in 2014 are expected to be lower than in 2013

* Says in 2014 will report a substantially better net operating profit and after-tax profit attributable to the shareholders than in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

