Alarko to bid to build third Istanbul airport

ISTANBUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Alarko Holding , a conglomerate with interests in construction, energy and tourism, wants to bid in a consortium for a tender to build a third airport in Istanbul, Chief Executive Ayhan Yavrucu told Reuters on Thursday.

Speaking at the Airex aviation exhibition in Istanbul, Turkish Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said they were aiming for the first stage of the airport to open in 2016.

Yildirim announced the tender competition for the Istanbul airport last month with a view to completing the bidding by the end of 2012 after spending 18 months choosing the site.

The airport is to have an initial capacity for 90 million passengers a year, extending eventually to 150 million passengers, and three runways. Yildirim said last month 80 percent of the site would be public land and the rest bought by the state from private owners. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Evrim Ergin, writing by Seda Sezer, editing by William Hardy)