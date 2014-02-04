FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alaska Air CEO says performance guards against takeovers
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 4 years ago

Alaska Air CEO says performance guards against takeovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Alaska Airlines is determined to remain independent and its financial results are crucial to staving off a takeover, the head of the airline said on Tuesday.

“The best defense is performance,” Brad Tilden, chief executive officer of Alaska Air Group, told an aerospace conference. “If we’re not performing, we’re in trouble.”

The Seattle-based airline has come under increasing competition from codeshare partner Delta Airlines, which is expanding flights in Alaska’s home turf of Seattle. That is driving Alaska to consider partnerships with other airlines, Tilden said. He declined to elaborate.

He said Alaska had strategies to allow it to succeed as an independent airline and that it intends to keep working with Delta. But if that doesn’t work, he added “we have a responsibility to talk to others.”

Alaska is a consistently profitable airline, producing an operating margin of about 11.7 percent since 2009, compared with an industry average of about 7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.