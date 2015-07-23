Alaska Air profit jumps 42 percent

July 23 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc reported a 42 percent rise in second-quarter profit and said it expects capacity to increase about 8 percent in the third quarter.

Net income rose to $234 million, or $1.79 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $165 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, Alaska Air earned $1.76 per share. (1.usa.gov/1MK4u4u)

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $1.44 billion, while capacity rose 11 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)