UPDATE 1-Alaska Air profit jumps on higher U.S. travel, low oil prices
July 23, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Alaska Air profit jumps on higher U.S. travel, low oil prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, shares)

July 23 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc, the operator of Alaska Airlines, reported a 42 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by increasing U.S. travel and low oil prices.

Alaska Air said its fuel cost fell to an average of $2.12 per gallon in the three months to June 30 from $3.20 a year earlier. U.S. oil prices have more than halved since June 2014.

The carrier's revenue rose 4.5 percent to $1.44 billion as the number of passengers carried rose 9.1 percent. The company said it expects capacity to increase by about 8 percent in the current quarter. (1.usa.gov/1MK4u4u)

Net income rose to $234 million, or $1.79 per share, from $165 million, or $1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Alaska Air earned $1.76 per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.73 per share, on revenue of $1.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Wednesday’s close of $75.83, Alaska Air’s shares had risen 27 percent this year. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Ted Kerr)

