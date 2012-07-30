TransCanada to gauge interest in Alaska LNG project

July 30 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp said on Monday it will gauge interest from potential shippers in a project to move Alaska North Slope gas to a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal on the Pacific Coast, further moving away from the concept of a long-haul pipeline to U.S. markets.

TransCanada and its partner, Exxon Mobil Corp, said they will seek non-binding expressions of interest in a line that would move the fuel - which has long been stranded with no access to markets - to a new LNG plant in south-central Alaska or a pipeline interconnection on the border with British Columbia.