Moody's downgrades Alaska's GO bonds on oil slide

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s ratings agency on Monday downgraded Alaska’s general obligation bonds to Aa1 from Aaa due to the slide in oil prices, saying it could deplete its main budgetary reserves by fiscal year 2019.

“The state’s financial reserves are large, but recent budgets have been calibrated to oil prices above $100 per barrel, not prices forecasted to be less than half that through the next four years,” Moody’s said in the note.

Moody’s said the downgrade, which affects $744.2 million of outstanding GO debt, reflected the “heightened volatility in Alaska’s revenues and the unprecedented structural imbalance caused by it.”

It follows a downgrade by Standard and Poor’s in January, which lowered Alaska’s general obligation (GO) debt to AA+ from AAA due to its belief that Alaska’s credit quality has continued to slide amid sustained low oil prices.

Alaska has been hit harder than any other state by the downturn in oil prices that began in mid-2014.

Moody’s said even with significant spending reductions, recurring revenues cannot keep pace with recurring expenditures, and the state “would deplete its main budgetary reserves by fiscal 2019, absent significant changes in its financial framework.”