FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alaska Air Group posts higher fourth quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 23, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Alaska Air Group posts higher fourth quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by lower fuel costs.

Net income was $78 million, or $1.11 a diluted share, up 77 percent from $44 million, or 61 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding fuel hedge gains, adjusted profit was $1.10 a share. Analysts expected $1.07 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. There were fewer shares outstanding in the latest period.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 7 percent to $1.2 billion. Operating expenses were up 2 percent, but fuel costs fell 5 percent.

Alaska Air, the parent company of Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air Industries, began paying a quarterly dividend last year, signaling a continued effort by U.S. airlines to enhance shareholder returns.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.