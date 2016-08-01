Aluminium Bahrain appoints EPC contractor for power station project

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) said on Monday it had appointed the GE and GAMA Consortium as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for its Power Station 5.

The consortium will be responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the 1,792 megawatt (MW) combined cycle gas turbine power plant.

Alba did not provide a full breakdown of the companies involved in the consortium.

The power station is part of Alba's Line 6 expansion project, aimed at making Alba the largest single-site smelter in the world.