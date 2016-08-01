FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aluminium Bahrain appoints EPC contractor for power station project
August 1, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Aluminium Bahrain appoints EPC contractor for power station project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) said on Monday it had appointed the GE and GAMA Consortium as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor for its Power Station 5.

The consortium will be responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the 1,792 megawatt (MW) combined cycle gas turbine power plant.

Alba did not provide a full breakdown of the companies involved in the consortium.

The power station is part of Alba's Line 6 expansion project, aimed at making Alba the largest single-site smelter in the world.

Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens

