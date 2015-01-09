BRIEF-Alba Private Equity calls EGM to vote change in articles of association

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Alba Private Equity SpA :
* Reported on Thursday that the company will call on Feb. 11 an extraordinary general shareholder’s meeting (EGM) to vote, among others, the proposal of changing the company’s articles of association
* The proposal will include a change of threshold relevant for a successful mandatory takeover bid to 40 pct of share capital from current 30 pct
* The total liquidation value of shares cannot exceed 1.5 million euros ($1.77 million)
* The withdrawing shareholders will be paid a fee of 2.276 euros per share
