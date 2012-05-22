FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Albania mourns students killed in field trip bus crash
#Financials
May 22, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Albania mourns students killed in field trip bus crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, May 22 (Reuters) - Albania observed a national day of mourning on Tuesday for 11 university students and two other people killed when their bus plunged off a mountain road into a ravine while on a field trip.

The 11 dead students, all women aged up to 22, were just two weeks from graduation. Police said 15 others were being treated at Tirana’s military hospital.

The 55-year-old bus driver was also killed, as was the fiance of a student who survived Monday’s accident.

The students had left the central town of Elbasan on a study and leisure trip to archaeological and historical sites in southern Albania. The bus skidded off the newly paved road on the steep, downhill approach to the picturesque town of Himara.

Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Angus MacSwan

