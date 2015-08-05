Albania forced to cut spending as revenue falls short

* Albania plans budget cuts due to revenue shortfall

* To launch campaign on fiscal evasion in September

TIRANA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Albania plans to cut its budget spending by 3.92 percent in September because of a revenue shortfall of 16.3 billion leke ($127.70 million), but its deficit will remain the amount agreed with the IMF, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The International Monetary Fund has backed Albania with 330.9 million euros ($359.29 million) of aid in 2014, contingent on fiscal performance and debt reduction. A June review of Albania’s performance was inconclusive because of poor revenue collection. Another review will be held in October.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced a campaign against tax evasion in September, aiming to improve what the IMF sees as a unsatisfactory revenue performance, which combined with external factors has reduced customs and tax revenue.

The government wants to avoid raising taxes after it increased personal income and corporate taxes for high earners and big businesses when it came to power in mid-2013.

”The overall budget spending to the end of 2015 is expected to be 456.4 billion leke,“ the ministry said. ”That is 3.92 percent less than the initial plan envisaged in the law for 2015.

“Capital expenditure in the reviewed budget will be almost at the same level, which means the economy will receive all the stimuli from the budget of 2015,” the ministry said in a statement.

Funds unlikely to be invested until the end of the year and some foreign funding for national road projects, which are being invested slowly, will be re-allocated to faster-moving projects, the finance ministry said.

Albania expects gross domestic product to grow around 3 percent this year and plans to cut its budget deficit to 4 percent of GDP in 2015. Gross domestic product grew 2.82 percent in the first quarter compared with the same quarter last year.