Albanian central bank says rates will stay low for several quarters

* Albanian central bank holds interest rate at record low

* Rate to stay low over next quarters

TIRANA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at its record low of 2.5 percent on Wednesday and said the rate would stay low for several quarters, to help push inflation back up to its target.

Free capacity in the economy, little pressure from imported inflation and a stable exchange rate have all helped to keep inflation low.

The bank’s Supervisory Board said annual inflation was 2.0 percent in August, rising for the second month in a row. The central bank targets an inflation rate of around 3 percent in 2014. Albania’s economy is expected to grow just 2.1 percent in 2014.

“The Supervisory Board believes the stable return of inflation to its target would require keeping the base interest rate at low levels even during several of the next quarters,” the board said in a statement.

The central bank governor normally holds a news conference, but acting governor Elisabeta Gjoni did not. She has replaced Ardian Fullani after he was arrested on charges of sloppy management in connection with a cash theft at the bank.

Inflation’s growth over the last two months was in line with the bank’s forecast. The central bank expects it to converge gradually with the target of 3 percent although the rate of its rise was influenced by the statistical effect of low prices last year, the board said.

“This influence is expected to be moderated in the next months. This is why the Board thinks the speed of the return of inflation to the target will be lower than that suggested by the dynamic of the last two months,” the board said.

The board saw the Albanian economy, which grew just 0.44 percent in 2013 from rates of around 6 percent since 2000, reaching its potential in the medium term, helping to push inflation towards the target.

A more effective transmission of its monetary stimulus, the reduction of premium risks in international markets and the payment of arrears to the private sector would favour investments and financing from the banks, the board said. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Larry King)