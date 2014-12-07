FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Gent Sejko proposed as new Albanian central bank governor
December 7, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Gent Sejko proposed as new Albanian central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)

TIRANA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Albanian President Bujar Nishani proposed to parliament on Sunday that Gent Sejko, the deputy general manager of Societe Generale Albania, should be the country’s new central bank governor, the president’s office said.

Nishani said Sejko had been selected out of 42 applicants for his “two decades of manager’s experience, professional know-how and moral integrity”.

Sejko, who has worked at the central bank’s auditing department and for Deloitte&Touche, among other jobs in commercial banks, would replace Ardian Fullani, who was sacked for negligence after an employee stole millions of dollars. (Reporting by Benet Koleka Editing by Mark Potter)

