Albania removes debt cap for power imports, growth

* Albania to remove debt cap at 60 pct of GDP

* Debt to rise to 62.6 pct of GDP in 2013

* Finmin says debt to rise from power imports

TIRANA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Albanian government asked parliament on Monday to lift the cap on public debt from 60 percent of the gross domestic product to allow it to fund power imports and revive sluggish growth.

The debt stock will rise to 62.6 percent of the gross domestic product next year, equal to 895,955 million leks ($8.31 billion), and there will be no legal limit on the public debt.

Parliament needs first to allow the government to scrap the debt limit before it can review and pass next year’s budget.

“We have a healthy debt because the debt has been taken for investments,” deputy Finance Minister Nezir Haldeda told parliament’s economy commission.

“The rise of the public debt will come from the (state) electricity guarantees because the power sector is a risk for the budget,” Haldeda added.

The three operators of Albania’s electricity sector, the state-owned power producer monopoly KESH, the state-run transmitter monopoly OST and the Czech-owned CEZ power distributor monopoly are locked in a cycle of debt. .

The government has been forced to guarantee imports of power from KESH after CEZ failed to import in September, setting off a chain of reactions that might see it exit Albania in months. .

The ruling Democratic Party government of Prime Minister Sali Berisha imposed a limit on the public debt, including guarantees, at 60 percent of the GDP in June 2008.

The debt at the time was equal to 54.7 percent of the GDP. Since 2009 until 2012, Albania has borrowed 226,954 million leks ($2.10 billion), sending the debt to 60.5 percent of the GDP at the end of this year.

Over the same period, the growth of Albania’s gross domestic product, which expanded at an average of 5.4 percent since 2000, has been halved.

The opposition Socialist Party lawmaker Mimi Kodheli said Albania could not support such a heavy debt burden and regretted finance officials did not target a fresh cap.

Kodheli rejected their argument the amount of money needed for electricity purchases was a mystery to them.