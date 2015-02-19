Albania scraps parliament mandate for foreign borrowing

TIRANA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Albania’s parliament streamlined its borrowing law on Thursday to let the finance ministry negotiate loans in international markets without a prior mandate from parliament.

Under the old law, parliament had to approve not only soft loans from states, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund but also the ceiling price of borrowing from private banks.

The change comes ahead of Albania’s need to tap financial markets this year for a Eurobond.

“Under the new law, it is no longer necessary to declare a preliminary ceiling (price), which will help determine a price according to the market,” the finance ministry wrote to Reuters in response to written questions.

“The law empowers the finance minister, within the annual debt amount approved by parliament in the budget law, to pursue all procedures to achieve the borrowing, aiming to bring down costs,” it added.

In 2010, parliament fixed the ceiling price for Albania’s debut Eurobond at 8.5 percent, which the government saw as a weakening of its negotiating position. Albania issued a bond of 300 million euros in October at 7.5 percent at its second try.

Albania needs to borrow 53,874 million leke ($437.47 million) in 2015 to finance its deficit, a cap on borrowing Finance Minister Shkelqim Cani cannot exceed this year.

Depending on market conditions, Cani is eyeing a Eurobond of 300 million euros or more with a guarantee by the World Bank if the market costs of a Eurobond are low.