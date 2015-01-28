Albania December trade gap shrinks 7.9 pct yr/yr

TIRANA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Albania recorded a trade deficit of 35 billion leke ($285 million) in December 2014, down 7.9 percent from the same month of 2013 but up 29.8 percent from November 2013, the Institute of Statistics said on Wednesday. The Institute also said Italy remained Albania's main trade partner, accounting for 35.9 percent of its trade exchanges. Around 65 percent of the Balkan nation's trade was with European Union countries. Trade with neighbouring Greece, for long Albania's second trading partner, accounted for 6.5 percent of total trade, slightly lower than Turkey and China, which accounted respectively for 7 and 6.8 percent of trade exchanges. Albanian Trade December 2014 November 2014 December 2014 Exports 19,165 21,380 21,411 Imports 53,825 48,079 59,045 Balance -34,660 -26,699 -37,634 ($1 = 122.6400 leke) (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)