Albania December trade gap shrinks 7.9 pct yr/yr
January 28, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Albania December trade gap shrinks 7.9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TIRANA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Albania recorded a trade deficit
of 35 billion leke ($285 million) in December 2014, down 7.9
percent from the same month of 2013 but up 29.8 percent from
November 2013, the Institute of Statistics said on Wednesday.
    The Institute also said Italy remained Albania's main trade
partner, accounting for 35.9 percent of its trade exchanges.
Around 65 percent of the Balkan nation's trade was with European
Union countries.
    Trade with neighbouring Greece, for long Albania's second
trading partner, accounted for 6.5 percent of total trade,
slightly lower than Turkey and China, which accounted
respectively for 7 and 6.8 percent of trade exchanges.    
 Albanian Trade  December 2014   November 2014   December 2014 
    Exports          19,165          21,380          21,411
    Imports          53,825          48,079          59,045
    Balance         -34,660         -26,699         -37,634
    ($1 = 122.6400 leke)

 (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

