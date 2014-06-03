Albania could borrow up to 500 mln euros in Eurobond or syndicated loan next year - finmin

VIENNA, June 3 (Reuters) - Albania could borrow up to 500 million euros ($680 million) in a Eurobond or syndicated loan next year, depending on the mood of the market, Finance Minister Shkelqim Cani said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an finance conference in Vienna, Cani said the Adriatic nation had “many options” from which to chose and had started initial talks to sound out potential investors.

Faced with high financing needs for its budget, Albania has borrowed 331 million euros from the International Monetary Fund and $220 million from the World Bank but need to raise funds on top of this. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by James Macharia)