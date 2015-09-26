Albania to start road show Monday for 300-500 mln euro Eurobond

* Albania to meet Eurobond investors in four-day road show

* Minister says watching market, to borrow if interest right

TIRANA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Albania will begin a four-day road show from Monday in major European markets to talk to lenders about issuing a 300 to 500 million euro Eurobond if interest levels are acceptable, Finance Minister Shkelqim Cani said.

Albania has struggled with revenue collection, and the government launched a campaign against tax evasion this month, which Cani said will yield results next year.

Cani said the government has enough money to repay a 300 million five-year Eurobond maturing at the start of November, but it may issue the new bond to help refinance debt maturing later.

“I cannot say whether we shall take it (the Eurobond) or not... We shall be watching closely and we shall decide if the interest rate and the terms are right,” Cani told reporters.

Prices in the Eurobond market were close to expected levels, he said, but he added that Albania was in no rush.

“We are not in a position where we will accept anything. But we are working with Option A as if the Eurobond sale will go ahead. It is not yet decided if it will be 300 or 500 million (euros),” he said.

“We are sticking to the Eurobond because we do not want to influence lending in the domestic market. We want to make room for lending to private business next year,” Cani added.

Albania, rated B1 by Moody’s and B by Standard & Poor‘s, has hired Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to arrange the bond. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)