URGENT-Albanian PM names new finance and economy ministers

TIRANA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama sacked Shkelqim Cani as finance minister on Tuesday and replaced him with Arben Ahmetaj, the economy, trade and tourism minister.

Cani was widely credited with stabilising finances during his 29 months in the job but failed to meet tax collection targets.

Milva Ekonomi, the former head of the statistics office and current deputy health minister, will replace Ahmetaj, the government said.