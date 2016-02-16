FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
URGENT-Albanian PM names new finance and economy ministers
February 16, 2016 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

URGENT-Albanian PM names new finance and economy ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama sacked Shkelqim Cani as finance minister on Tuesday and replaced him with Arben Ahmetaj, the economy, trade and tourism minister.

Cani was widely credited with stabilising finances during his 29 months in the job but failed to meet tax collection targets.

Milva Ekonomi, the former head of the statistics office and current deputy health minister, will replace Ahmetaj, the government said.

Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Andrew Heavens

