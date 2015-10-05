Albania's GDP grows 2.53 pct in second quarter of 2015

* Albania’s GDP grows 2.53 pct in Q2 of 2015

* Construction and energy main drivers of growth

TIRANA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Albania’s gross domestic product grew 2.53 percent in the second quarter of 2015 compared with the same period a year before thanks to a revival of the construction and energy sectors, the Institute of Statistics said on Monday.

That rate of growth was in line with the lower end of forecasts from the government, central bank and International Monetary Fund for an expansion in gross domestic product of between 2.5 and 3 percent in 2015.

Growth of 24.49 percent in the construction sector and a leap of 61.07 percent in the electricity sector, which helped the broader industry, energy and water category expand by 6.8 percent, were the economy’s main engines.

Taxes and subsidies on products fell by 5.21 percent and 11.64 percent respectively in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. Agriculture, forestry and fishing shrank by 0.76 percent.

The Institute said overall growth in the second quarter was 0.23 percent higher than the first quarter of 2015.

Albania’s GDP grew 1.8 percent in 2014, picking up from 1.1 percent in 2013, the lowest growth in 16 years. (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Catherine Evans)