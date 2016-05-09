FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Albanian CPI plunges for third month yr/yr in April
May 9, 2016

TABLE-Albanian CPI plunges for third month yr/yr in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, May 9 (Reuters) - Albania's annual consumer price
inflation rate reached 0.3 percent in April 2016, the Institute
of Statistics said on Monday, the same level as in the previous
month of March when it edged up from the lowest ever rate of 0.2
percent in February.
    Annual inflation was running at 2.3 percent in April 2015.
    The inflation rise in April came mostly from foodstuffs and
non-alcoholic drinks, followed by education services and the
group comprising rent, water, fuel and energy.    
 Albanian Prices    April 2016      March 2016      April 2015
 Month-on-month        -0.4            0.4             -0.5
  Year-on-year         0.3             0.3             2.3
    NOTE: The Bank of Albania, the Central Bank, expects
inflation to fluctuate around 1.9 percent in 2016 and to return
to its target of 3 percent by the end of 2018.

 (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

