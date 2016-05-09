TABLE-Albanian CPI plunges for third month yr/yr in April

TIRANA, May 9 (Reuters) - Albania's annual consumer price inflation rate reached 0.3 percent in April 2016, the Institute of Statistics said on Monday, the same level as in the previous month of March when it edged up from the lowest ever rate of 0.2 percent in February. Annual inflation was running at 2.3 percent in April 2015. The inflation rise in April came mostly from foodstuffs and non-alcoholic drinks, followed by education services and the group comprising rent, water, fuel and energy. Albanian Prices April 2016 March 2016 April 2015 Month-on-month -0.4 0.4 -0.5 Year-on-year 0.3 0.3 2.3 NOTE: The Bank of Albania, the Central Bank, expects inflation to fluctuate around 1.9 percent in 2016 and to return to its target of 3 percent by the end of 2018. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)