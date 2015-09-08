FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Albania CPI slightly drops to 1.9 pct year-on-year in August
September 8, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Albania CPI slightly drops to 1.9 pct year-on-year in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The August inflation of Albanian
consumer prices dropped against the same month last year and
rose compared with July, the Institute of Statistics said on
Tuesday.
    Month-on-month inflation in August was 0.8 percent,
returning to a positive figure after four months below zero.    
 Albanian Prices   August 2015  July 2015   August 2014
  Month-on-month       0.8         -0.7         0.1
   Year-on-year        1.9         1.3          2.0
    Note: The Central Bank had set a target of 3 percent for
inflation in 2015 but has now said average inflation this year
will be around 1.9 percent.

 (Reporting by Benet Koleka, Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
