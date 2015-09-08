Albania CPI slightly drops to 1.9 pct year-on-year in August

TIRANA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The August inflation of Albanian consumer prices dropped against the same month last year and rose compared with July, the Institute of Statistics said on Tuesday. Month-on-month inflation in August was 0.8 percent, returning to a positive figure after four months below zero. Albanian Prices August 2015 July 2015 August 2014 Month-on-month 0.8 -0.7 0.1 Year-on-year 1.9 1.3 2.0 Note: The Central Bank had set a target of 3 percent for inflation in 2015 but has now said average inflation this year will be around 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Benet Koleka, Editing by Alison Williams)