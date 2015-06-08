FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Albania May CPI up slightly to 1.8 pct year-on-year
June 8, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Albania May CPI up slightly to 1.8 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, June 8 (Reuters) - Annual Albanian consumer price
inflation edged higher in May but prices fell again on a monthly
basis, data from the Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.
    The annual rise in CPI resulted from price hikes in
education services, alcoholic drinks and tobacco, communication
and foodstuffs and non-alcoholic beverages.
    On a monthly basis, the biggest drop in prices came from the
group of food and non-alcoholic beverages, while the biggest
monthly rise was in transport due to higher fuel prices.    
 Albanian Prices    May 2015        April 2015       May 2014
 Month-on-month        -1.8            -0.5            -1.1
  Year-on-year         1.8             2.3             1.6
    Note: The Bank of Albania, the central bank, targets an
inflation rate of 3 percent for 2015.

 (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
