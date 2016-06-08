FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Albania's annual inflation slows to 0.7 pct in May
June 8, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Albania's annual inflation slows to 0.7 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, June 8 (Reuters) - Albania's consumer price
inflation fell to 0.7 percent year-on-year in May 2016 from 1.8
percent in May 2015, and remained below zero on a monthly basis
for the second month, the Institute of Statistics said on
Wednesday.
    The month on month figure, of -1.2 percent, was weighed down
by falling prices of food and alcoholic drinks, mainly prices in
the subgroup of "vegetables including potatoes", which fell by
18.4 percent.     
 Albanian CPI      May 2016       April 2016       May 2015 
 Month-on-month      -1.2             -0.4            -1.6
  Year-on-year        0.7             0.3             1.8
  NOTE: The Central Bank, the Bank of Albania, expects inflation
to hover around 1.9 percent in 2016 and to return to its target
of 3 percent by the end of 2018.

 (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Alison Williams)

