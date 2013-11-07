FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven dead in two separate mine accidents in Albania
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 7, 2013 / 7:11 PM / 4 years ago

Seven dead in two separate mine accidents in Albania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Seven people died in two separate accidents in mines in Albania on Thursday, five of them killed by fumes from a generator as they scavenged for scrap metal.

Three brothers in their early twenties and two of their cousins were killed in an abandoned coal mine in the eastern Korce region while looking for scrap metal to sell. Their portable generator had asphyxiated them.

Rescuers said they had had to pump air into the mine before being able to enter and they were still trying to recover three of the bodies late on Thursday.

In the other incident, an engineer and a miner were killed by falling rocks in an iron nickel mine at Berzhezhte in the eastern district of Librazhd. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.