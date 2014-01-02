FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Albania brands power pylon blast a "terrorist act"
January 2, 2014

Albania brands power pylon blast a "terrorist act"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TIRANA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Albania’s interior ministry said on Thursday an explosion that damaged a power pylon was a “terrorist act” apparently prompted by anger over higher fuel prices and taxes.

The attack, which targeted a major electricity transmission line linking the capital Tirana with Albania’s northern neighbour Montenegro, occurred on Dec. 31 and did not appear to disrupt power supplies in the small Balkan nation.

The interior ministry distributed pictures showing the damage to the pylon - which remained standing - and also two small signs taped to the structure that read “fuel” and “taxes” in Albanian.

“This is the first terrorist act in the Republic of Albania which has been accompanied by clear messages left at the crime scene by the perpetrators,” the ministry said in a statement.

Albania’s Socialist government has hiked a national fuel tax by 10 leks ($0.10) per litre and also raised taxes on big business and the wealthy since sweeping to power in September.

The explosion recalled a spate of similar attacks a decade ago which caused some disruption in electricity supplies. ($1 = 101.9750 Albanian leks) (Reporting By Benet Koleka, editing by Gareth Jones)

