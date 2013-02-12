FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Albania sells 4 hydro plants to Turk steelmaker Kurum
February 12, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

Albania sells 4 hydro plants to Turk steelmaker Kurum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TIRANA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Albania has signed an agreement to sell four small, profitable hydroelectric power plants to Turkish steelmaker Kurum, which will provide it with a stable source of power, the government said on Tuesday.

“The contracts will be sent for approval to the Council of Ministers, the other respective agencies and finally to parliament,” the ministry said in a statement.

The sale of the plants, two on the northern Mat River and two on the southern Bistrica River, is the only successful privatisation this year after the Energy Ministry invalidated an offer by Albanian-U.S. Vetro Energy to buy the state oil company.

Albania will deduct a sum for unreturned value-added tax from the agreed price of 109.5 million euros ($147.4 million) and will continue to cover payments on a loan for the renovation of the two plants on the Bistrica River.

One of Albania’s biggest consumers of electricity for its electric arc furnaces to melt scrap, Kurum had sought an independent power supply for nine years because of chronic power shortages in the former communist Balkan nation. ($1 = 0.7427 euros) (Reporting By Benet Koleka; editing by Jane Baird)

