Albania's central bank keeps benchmark rate at 4 percent

TIRANA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 4 percent for the fourth month running on Tuesday, saying the economy did not need more stimulus.

“Monetary conditions are suitable to secure the inflation target for the medium term,” central bank governor Ardian Fullani told reporters. “The conditions also offer the necessary stimulus to support internal demand.”

The bank cut its benchmark rate by 125 basis points between September 2011 and July to shore up Albania’s economy.

About 30 percent of what Albanian banks lend is in the local lek currency while the rest is mostly in euros.

Unlike its Balkan neighbours, Albania has avoided recession but growth rates of around 5.4 percent over the last decade until 2009 have been halved.

Consumer prices fell slightly year-on-year in October to 2.4 percent, down from 2.6 percent in September, the central bank said.

The bank is targeting inflation of about 3 percent at the end of 2012.

Prices rose slightly in October for the third month in a row, after a four-month-long drop in month-on-month inflation from March to July. (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Aleksandar Vasovic and Catherine Evans)