FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Albania cuts benchmark rate to record low 3.25 pct
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Albania cuts benchmark rate to record low 3.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a fresh record low of 3.25 percent on Wednesday, trying to stimulate the Balkan country’s sluggish economy.

The rate previously stood at 3.5 percent.

“Reducing the base interest rate reflects our projections for low inflation in the coming period as a result of slow economic growth, and at the same time falling pressures on inflation from other economies,” Governor Ardian Fullani told reporters.

“The cut reinforces monetary stimulus in the economy and creates more suitable measures for achieving the inflation goal for the medium term,” he said after the bank’s monthly meeting. (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.