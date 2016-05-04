UPDATE 1-Albania cuts rate to record low, promises more stimulus

* Balkan state’s cenbank promises more stimulus in 2016

* Economy to grow more than in 2015, but less than forecast (Adds governor’s quotes, background)

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, May 4 (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank on Wednesday cut its key benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the record low of 1.25 percent after inflation dropped sharply in the first quarter, and promised more stimulus later this year.

It was the third such cut this year to spur lending - the last came in April. The Central Bank cuts brought the rate down from 6.25 percent in end-2008 to stimulate lending and growth.

“By reducing the interest rate in the financial market, our monetary policy aims to back the growth of lending, consumption and private investments,” central bank governor Gent Sejko told reporters.

“This move also signals the will of the Bank of Albania to undertake all necessary measures to safeguard the stability of prices in line with its inflation targets,” he said.

The bank’s supervisory board believes “monetary stimulus will further increase along 2016 while the cycle of rising interest rates will not start before 2017”, Sejko added.

The board kept its one-day deposit rate at 0.25 percent and cut the one-day lending rate to 2.25 percent, Sejko said.

Annual inflation dropped sharply year-on-year in the first quarter to stabilise at 0.3 percent in March thanks to low food and fuel prices originating from foreign markets, Sejko said. “Its influence will be visible even during the second quarter, but will gradually die down in the third and fourth quarter.”

At end-2016, inflation is expected to fluctuate around 1.9 percent and will return to its target of 3 percent by the end of 2018 as the economy grows above 3 percent.

The Albanian economy, which grew 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, recorded a similar growth rate in the first quarter thanks to construction and services, Sejko said.

“Economic growth this year is expected to be somewhat higher than the rate of 2.6 percent in 2015, but somewhat lower compared to our previous forecasts.” (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Mark Heinrich)