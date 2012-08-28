Albania holds rates, sees weak private investments

* Albania hold rates at record low 4 pct

* Economy seen performing below potential

* Private sector showed little interest for loans

TIRANA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank kept its key interest rate at a record low of 4 percent on Tuesday, saying this level is helping to meet its inflation target and offer the right monetary stimulus.

In July the bank cut the rate by 25 basis points for the fifth time since September in order to revive stalled growth in one of Europe’s poorest countries after a 0.2 percent contraction of gross domestic product in the first quarter.

Albania’s 2.8 million people are feeling the effects of the crisis in its main trading partners Italy and Greece, whose one million migrant Albanian workers are sending less money home, causing a drop in consumption.

“This behaviour is reflected in ... postponement of important (economic) decisions, a rise in deposits and investments in securities as well as low demand for bank loans,” central bank Governor Ardian Fullani told a news conference.

Annual inflation in July was 2.7 percent, up 0.5 percent on the previous month, mainly due to unprocessed food products but also non-food goods whose price rise reflected higher diesel prices.

“Monetary conditions are suitable to achieve the inflation target (3.0 percent) in the medium term by offering at the same time the necessary monetary stimulus to help to support internal demand,” Fullani said.

He said data on the second quarter showed a slow pick-up of economic activity, but consumers were tending to save.

“Private investments continue to remain weak,” he said. “The private sector, influenced by the added insecurities of domestic and foreign macroeconomic developments, has shown low demand for banking loans.”

The rate at which free capacity in the economy is exploited remained low while imports of machinery and equipment contracted 9.5 percent annually in the second quarter.

The government late last year targeted GDP growth of 4.3 percent for 2012, compared with a forecast of only 0.5 percent by the International Monetary Fund.

“Economic growth is expected to remain below its potential in the future and the inflationary pressures generated by it are expected to be slow,” Fullani said. (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Stephen Nisbet)