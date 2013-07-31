UPDATE 1-Albania cuts benchmark rate, governor warns on debt

* C.bank cuts benchmark rate to record low

* Monetary policy easing ahead of contained fiscal policy

* C.bank again warns about rising budget deficit, public debt (Adds quotes, background)

By Benet Koleka

TIRANA, July 31 (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 3.5 percent on Wednesday, easing monetary policy ahead of what it saw as a contained fiscal policy in the second half of 2013.

The announcement followed previous cuts totalling 150 basis points between September 2011 and January this year, intended to to stimulate lending.

A new Socialist Party government led by Edi Rama is due to take office in September after a landslide election win over current Prime Minister Sali Berisha, and must deal with a budget deficit that in January-June was twice as high as in the year-ago period.

“The basic rate cut creates better conditions for the growth of aggregate demand, helping return inflation close to our target of 3 percent,” central bank Governor Ardian Fullani told reporters after the bank’s monthly rate-setting meeting.

“The further easing of monetary policy takes into account expectations of a contained fiscal policy in the second half of the year and creates room for a quicker and less costly correction of public finances,” Fullani added.

At 2.2 percent, average year-on-year inflation in the second quarter was much lower than for the first three months of this year, Fullani said. Previously published official data gave the comparable figure for the first quarter as 2.53 percent.

“Under these circumstances, our monetary policy will keep its stimulative nature even in the coming quarters. We shall also keep supplying the banking system with all the liquidity required for financial markets to function normally,” he said.

In the first half of the year, public spending had grown 12.2 percent over the same period last year while budget revenues were 2.9 percent lower, reflecting a weakness in tax receipts.

“These developments created a distinct rise in the budget deficit, which was more than twice as high compared to a year ago. The dynamic of the budget deficit has been reflected in the rise of the public debt over this period,” he added.

At the end of the first quarter, the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product was estimated to be 63.3 percent, Fullani said, adding that immediate measures were needed to control “one of the biggest weaknesses of Albania’s economy and financial system”.

Aspiring to one day join the European Union, Albania has tried to harmonise its economy with the 27-nation bloc. The convergence criteria include a debt-to-GDP limit of 60 percent. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)