Albania cuts benchmark rate to record low 3 pct

TIRANA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank cut its benchmark rate for the second consecutive month on Monday, trimming it by 25 basis points to a record low of 3 percent in an effort to spur demand.

“Reflecting the expected fiscal correction next year and onwards, easing monetary policy aims to back aggregate demand through improving financing conditions and creating the right conditions to respect our mid-term inflation goals,” Central Bank governor Ardian Fullani said.