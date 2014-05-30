FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Albanian central bank cuts key benchmark rate to 2.5 pct from 2.75 pct
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Albanian central bank cuts key benchmark rate to 2.5 pct from 2.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, May 30 (Reuters) - The Albanian central bank cut its key benchmark rate to a record low of 2.5 pct from 2.75 on Friday, the bank said in a statement ahead of a news conference by governor Ardian Fullani.

Friday’s cut of 25 basis points followed a similar reduction in February, but the moves have done little to revive lending to a sluggish economy expected to grow 2.1 percent in 2014.

The central bank has cut its policy rate by a cumulative 275 basis points since mid-2011. Annual inflation in April was 1.7 percent. Albania’s central bank has targeted an inflation rate in the 2 to 4 percent band. (Reporting by Benet Koleka, editing by Mark Heinrich)

