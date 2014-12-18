FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Albanian central bank holds rates at record low
December 18, 2014

Albanian central bank holds rates at record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 2.25 percent on Thursday, the bank said after its supervisory board meeting.

The bank cut the rate by a quarter of a percentage point in November, the third such reduction this year, bringing the rate to its lowest ever in an effort to spur demand and lending and help sluggish growth.

Year-on-year inflation in November was 1.7 percent, below the lower end of the 2 to 4 percent band, or around 3 percent, that the central bank was targeting for end-2013.

The bank will supply details on its decision in two hours.

Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
