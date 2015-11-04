FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Albanian central bank cuts interest rate to record low
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Albanian central bank cuts interest rate to record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Albania’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the lek currency to a record low of 1.75 percent from 2 percent on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

The bank last cut the rate in January by a quarter of a percentage point. Since the end of 2008, the bank had brought the rate down from 6.5 percent to stimulate a sluggish economy.

Annual inflation in September was 2.2 percent, below the central bank’s 2015 target of 3 percent. Central Bank governor Gent Sejko will speak about the rate decision later in the afternoon.

Reporting By Benet Koleka, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.