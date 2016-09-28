FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Albania trade deficit widens in August
September 28, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Albania trade deficit widens in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Benet Koleka
    TIRANA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Albania had a trade deficit of
29 billion leke ($236.95 million) in August 2016, 19 percent
higher than in August 2015 and 6.9 percent higher than the
previous month of July 2016, the Institute of Statistics said on
Wednesday.    
 Albanian Trade   August 2016      July 2016      August 2015
    Exports          16,414          22,505          15,376
    Imports          45,878          50,067          40,126
    Balance         -29,464         -27,562         -24,750
    Note: Figures are in millions of Albanian leke.
    ($1 = 122.3900 leke)

 (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Thomas Escritt)

