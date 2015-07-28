FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Albania's June trade gap shrinks year-on-year
July 28, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Albania's June trade gap shrinks year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TIRANA, July 28 (Reuters) - Albania had a trade deficit of
25 billion leke ($198.26 million)in June, down 6.9 percent from
a year before but jumping 23.3 percent from May, the Institute
of Statistics said on Tuesday.
    Trade with the countries of the European Union, which
Albania wants to join, accounted for 67.6 percent of all trade,
with Italy representing the lion's share, followed by Greece,
Turkey and China.    
 Albania Trade     June 2015       MAY 2015        JUNE 2014 
    Exports          23,801          24,098          22,490
    Imports          48,804          44,375          49,351
    Balance         -25,003         -20,277         -26,861
   Note: Figures are in millions of Albanian leke ($1 = 126.1000
leke).


 (Reporting by Benet Koleka; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
