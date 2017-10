TIRANA, April 24 (Reuters) - Albania's trade deficit shrank 31.8 percent in March over the same period last year and rose 8.1 percent over February, the Institute of Statistics said on Wednesday. Albanian Trade March February March 2012 Imports 19,252 15,864 16,760 Exports 38,147 33,350 44,447 Balance -18,895 -17,486 -27,687 Note: Figures are in millions of Albanian leks (ALL). (Reporting By Benet Koleka, Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)