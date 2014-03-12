FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York's Albany County sets moratorium on crude oil processing
March 12, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 4 years ago

New York's Albany County sets moratorium on crude oil processing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - New York’s Albany County on Wednesday issued a moratorium on the expansion of crude oil processing in the Port of Albany, pending a public health investigation by the Albany County Health Department.

The moratorium would impact an oil-processing expansion project by Global Partners LP, Albany County said in a press release.

The concerns about oil processing were driven in part because the project expansion would increase the use of transporting crude oil by rail to the port.

