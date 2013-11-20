FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Albany Molecular Research prices $130 mln cash convertible senior notes
November 20, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Albany Molecular Research prices $130 mln cash convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Albany Molecular Research Inc : * Amri announces pricing of $130 million cash convertible senior notes * Says also granted initial purchasers of notes option to purchase up to an

additional $20.0 million principal amount of notes * Says initial strike price of the cash convertible note hedge transactions is

about $15.63 per share * Also entered into warrant transactions with option counterparties, with

initial strike price of about $18.94 per share * Says expects to use portion of net proceeds to pay the cost of the cash

convertible note hedge transactions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

