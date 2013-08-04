FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain's Al Baraka Bank Q2 net rises 11 pct
August 4, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 4 years

Bahrain's Al Baraka Bank Q2 net rises 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based Islamic lender Al Baraka Banking Group said on Sunday that its net income for the second quarter totalled $42 million, up 11 percent from the prior-year period.

The company reported net income for the first six months of the year attributable to equity holders of $79 million, up 12 percent.

Total assets rose 2 percent during the first half of 2013 compared to the end of 2012; they stood at $19.5 billion at end-June. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

