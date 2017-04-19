FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2017 / 5:58 AM / 4 months ago

Albaraka Turk secures $213 million Islamic loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic lender Albaraka Turk has secured a $213 million murabaha-based loan syndication, up from the $150 million it initially sought, the bank said in a statement.

The bank said the profit margin for the 370-day sharia-compliant facility was 125 basis points over three-month LIBOR.

The lender had appointed ABC Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital Ltd, Qatar Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered Bank to arrange the transaction.

The bank is a unit of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Group , which is also planing to issue dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, or sukuk, according to banking sources. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

