Albaraka Turk to start sukuk investor meetings Friday
June 11, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Albaraka Turk to start sukuk investor meetings Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Albaraka Turk, a major unit of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Group, will start fixed income investor meetings in Asia, Europe and the Middle East on Friday, a document distributed by lead arrangers said.

The meeting may lead to a Reg S, U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured sukuk offer. In early May, a company official said the issue was expected to be up to $500 million of five-year sukuk.

The bank has picked Emirates NBD, QInvest and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

