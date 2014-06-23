FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Albaraka Turk issues price guidance for benchmark dollar sukuk due Monday
June 23, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Albaraka Turk issues price guidance for benchmark dollar sukuk due Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkish participation lender Albaraka Turk plans to complete a benchmark-sized sukuk issue with a five year lifespan on Monday, a document from lead arrangers said, with initial pricing thoughts for the deal announced.

The bank, a unit of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Group , aims to price the transaction in the area of low 6 percent, the document said.

Benchmark sized is traditionally understood to mean in excess of $500 million.

Order books for the dollar-denominated deal are open. Emirates NBD, Nomura, Qinvest and Standard Chartered are arranging the transaction. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

