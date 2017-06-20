A federal appeals court on Tuesday said Bayer CropScience LP may pursue part of its lawsuit accusing Albemarle Corp of breach-of-contract and bad faith by imposing steep price increases on methyl bromide as the companies were preparing to sever their 16-year sales agreement.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia said a lower court judge erred in dismissing claims by Bayer CropScience ("Bayer"), a unit of Leverkusen, Germany-based Bayer AG, concerning two of the three challenged increases.

