FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Albemarle profit beats Street on catalyst sales
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 9:07 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Albemarle profit beats Street on catalyst sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $1.20 vs Street forecast $1.16 a share

* Sales up 2 percent to $711.7 mln; misses Street

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Albemarle Corp’s first quarter earnings rose, and beat Wall Street’s expectations, on strong sales of catalysts used by petroleum refiners.

Sales of specialty materials have become a niche industry for Albemarle and its peers, with customers increasingly willing to pay more for them.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company said net income rose to $108 million, or $1.20 per share, from $106.6 million, or $1.15 a share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.16 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 2 percent to $711.7 million. Analysts expected $730.4 million.

Sales of its catalysts rose 13 percent to $293.5 million from the same period last year.

Albemarle also said that sales in its fine chemistry unit, which supplies material for the pharmaceutical industry, increased 7 percent to $190 million.

Sales of polymer solutions fell 12 percent to $228.1 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.