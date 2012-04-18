UPDATE 1-Albemarle profit beats Street on catalyst sales

* Q1 EPS $1.20 vs Street forecast $1.16 a share

* Sales up 2 percent to $711.7 mln; misses Street

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Albemarle Corp’s first quarter earnings rose, and beat Wall Street’s expectations, on strong sales of catalysts used by petroleum refiners.

Sales of specialty materials have become a niche industry for Albemarle and its peers, with customers increasingly willing to pay more for them.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company said net income rose to $108 million, or $1.20 per share, from $106.6 million, or $1.15 a share, in the year-ago period.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.16 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 2 percent to $711.7 million. Analysts expected $730.4 million.

Sales of its catalysts rose 13 percent to $293.5 million from the same period last year.

Albemarle also said that sales in its fine chemistry unit, which supplies material for the pharmaceutical industry, increased 7 percent to $190 million.

Sales of polymer solutions fell 12 percent to $228.1 million.