BRIEF-Albemarle and Bond says has not been able to conclude equity raising talks

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Albemarle & Bond Holdings PLC : * Update in relation to its financing * Has been in talks with its largest shareholder to underwrite an equity raise

of £35 million * Has not been able to conclude these negotiations to the satisfaction of the

board * Signed terms of a deferral of the 30 September 2013 covenant test until 30

October 2013 * In talks with banks on options to remedy potential covenant breaches later in

current financial year * Deferral agreement will also lead to the appointment of a chief restructuring

officer * Timetable for final results for its financial year ended 30 June 2013 will be